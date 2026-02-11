Seahawks LB Had Spiciest Message for Doubters at Super Bowl Celebration

Yes, the Seahawks' reaction to winning Super Bowl LX on Sunday felt much more ... tame than we're used to, but perhaps it was because they were saving up for Wednesday's championship parade, which did look as rowdy as we'd expect.

For example, try these on-the-mic remarks from linebacker Ernest Jones, who kept things short, sweet, and hilariously NSFW when it was his turn to address the crowd.

After some thank yous at the start, Jones ended his brief remarks with a few words for his team's haters:

"Not only do we have the best defense in the world, we've got the best team in the world, and quite frankly, if you've got anything to say about my quarterback, if you got anything to say about my defense, if you got anything to say about my O-line, and you got anything to say about the city of Seattle, I got two words for you: F--- you!" Jones bellowed, to the excitement of those around him.

"We here to stay and we ain't going nowhere!"

Electric. And truthfully, the exact kind of behavior you'd expect from a Super Bowl-winning team on parade day.

Watch that moment below (take heed on the explicit language, however):

Ernest Jones is a man of his word. He definitely kept it a buck. pic.twitter.com/tUMJiJJhNB — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 11, 2026

The Seahawks weren't on anybody's radar heading into the 2025 campaign. But it's safe to say that, after a 14-win season, they've put the league on notice. They've got the comeback kid in QB Sam Darnold, a massive offensive weapon in receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a football-obsessed head coach holding it all down—in addition to the brand new Lombardi, of course.

Yes, title defense starts now, and Jones won't let anyone underestimate his team again.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated