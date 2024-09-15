SI

Sean McVay Gave Hilariously Blunt Quote About Rams' Blowout Loss to Cardinals

The head coach was not interested in the glass half-full perspective of L.A.'s brutal loss to Arizona.

Liam McKeone

McVay wasn't interested in the bright side of life after the Rams lost to the Cardinals. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams got run off the field by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, losing 41-10 to their divisional rivals. Head coach Sean McVay wasn't interested in looking at the bright side afterward.

After L.A. gave up 325 scrimmage yards and three passing touchdowns to Kyler Murray, McVay was asked by reporters if there were any positives to take away from the beat-down. He gave a hilariously blunt quote and one that may reflect the feelings of Rams fans around the country.

"There's nothing positive about it," McVay stated. "The only positive thing is that this game is over now and we can move forward."

Fair enough, Sean.

There should be nobody trying to tell him the glass is half-full, either. The Rams gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense and only managed 245 themselves. Matthew Stafford's offense converted 2-of-11 third-down attempts. On top of it all, Cooper Kupp limped off the field at halftime and ended up missing the final two quarters with an ankle injury.

Not much to smile about for McVay. Not even the greatest spin-zone will change that.

