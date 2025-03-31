Sean McVay Sends Peter Schrager Sweet Message As He Departs 'Good Morning Football'
After rumors of his departure leaked late last week, Peter Schrager officially announced on Monday morning that he's leaving NFL Network's Good Morning Football. The 42-year-old is rumored to be heading to ESPN, where he'll contribute to the Worldwide Leader's daily studio lineup.
Following Schrager's announcement, a surprise message from his longtime friend—Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay—was played on the program. Take a look:
"Peter, congratulations man," said McVay. "What an amazing journey, what you've done with Good Morning Football. You guys have really changed the game. I can remember when we were in New York, I came to visit you, and you were talking about this amazing opportunity and look what you've done with it. So happy to have seen all of the success that you've had, and continued success. Love you for our friendship. You're the man. Congratulations. Sad to see you go, but what a legend you are. Good Morning Football is better for you having been there."
As Schrager later notes, while getting choked up, the two have been friends since McVay's days as an offensive assistant with the Washington Commanders back in 2013. Both of their ascensions through their respective careers have been pretty cool to see.