Sean Payton Reveals High Praise Patrick Mahomes Had for Broncos QB Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes could be seen giving Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix words of encouragement after their matchup in Week 10, and it seems he spoke highly of the 24-year-old to coach Sean Payton, too.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Payton revealed that Mahomes came up to him after the game to inform him that the Broncos "got one" when it comes to Nix.
That's some serious praise from the reigning Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP.
Nix, 24, has completed 63.6% of his passes while throwing 10 touchdowns and six interceptions during his rookie season. A capable runner, he has added 290 yards on 61 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns. The young quarterback got off to a slow start this season but has shown significant improvement as the year progressed. Over his last six games, Nix has thrown nine touchdowns and just two interceptions.
He impressed against the Chiefs, nearly handing Kansas City its first loss of the season while throwing two passing touchdowns. In the game, Nix completed 22-of-30 passes for 215 yards. His performance seems to have caught the attention of Mahomes.