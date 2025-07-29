Sean Payton Shares Heartfelt Words After Deion Sanders's Health Update
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on Monday announced he was cured of cancer after he underwent surgery to remove his bladder following the discovery of a tumor there. Speaking to reporters at the Dal Ward Athletic Center, Sanders, flanked by Dr. Janet Kukreja and Colorado team trainer Lauren Askevold, spoke in detail about his initial diagnosis, recovery and his desire to continue coaching the Buffaloes.
On Tuesday, Sanders's friend and Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton took the time to share some heartfelt words about the Colorado football coach.
"I texted him," Payton said of Sanders. "I'm proud of him. Excited for him. Happy for him. I consider him a close friend all the way back to when I first entered this league."
Payton joked that, "unfortunately", his first interactions with Sanders came when the latter was starring for the Dallas Cowboys and he was an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and then the New York Giants, both division rivals of Dallas. But the Broncos coach went on to add that he got to further know Sanders when he was the quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys, as well as the head coach for the New Orleans Saints, following Sanders's retirement from the NFL. Sanders at the time was a high school football coach and had been in New Orleans for a practice.
"Our thoughts are with him because football is better with him," Payton continued. "Colorado's better with him. And it's impressive to watch him coach and teach... It was great news to hear yesterday and I know we're excited for him."
Both Sanders and Payton are gearing up for the start of the Buffaloes and Broncos' seasons, which begin on August 29 and September 7, respectively.