Seattle Announcer Has Perfect Jinx for Drew Lock Before Preseason Interception
Drew Lock started the Seahawks' first preseason game on Thursday night over rookie Jalen Milroe. He completed 10 of 22 pass attempts for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception. For a guy who previously led the league in picks, it shouldn't be too shocking to see him throw one in an exhibition, but former Seattle fullback Michael Robinson still managed to be surprised.
Robinson was calling the game for Seattle's NBC affiliate KING 5 alongside Kate Scott. During Seattle's first drive of the game Robinson praised Lock's ball security and assured viewers that Lock, the presumptive backup to Sam Darnold this season, would make sure to take care of the ball.
"You've got a veteran quarterback who's your backup quarterback," Robinson explained after a poorly thrown incompletion. "He's just not going to put the ball in harm's way. He's not going to make the critical mistakes that you see young quarterbacks make, especially in the preseason."
Two plays later Lock threw an interception on third down while in field goal range.
Lock has started 28 games since he was drafted in 2019 and has thrown 28 career interceptions. He also has 18 career fumbles.