Shedeur Sanders Breaks Down Wild Hail Mary vs. Baylor
Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the coming NFL draft.
If you were to look to a single play to explain Sanders’s potential appeal to NFL teams, there’s a good chance it would be his Hail Mary touchdown pass against Baylor that helped steal a win for his Colorado Buffaloes in dramatic fashion.
Trailing 31–24 with just two seconds left on the clock, Sanders rolled to his left under pressure and threw a dime to the end zone and connected with LaJohntay Wester to tie the game. The Buffs would go on to win in overtime.
Ahead of the draft, Sanders broke down the play while speaking with the NFL’s social team.
“I knew something was going to happen, it was just about when,” Sanders said of the play, exuding the confidence that has been a trademark of his throughout his college career.
“I saw that d-end coming, but I got hit so many times in my Colorado career, it didn’t matter. I wasn’t fazed by him,” Sanders said. “Then I just roll left. LaJohntay Wester, he made it happen. Legendary.”
“Going into that play and going into key moments, and must-win downs and when it’s crunch time, I know it’s only one mode,” Sanders concluded. “It’s only one thought in my mind, and that’s to make it happen.”
Whichever team winds up selecting Sanders in the draft will do so with the hope that he carries that same confidence and clutch ability into his career as a pro.