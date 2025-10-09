Shedeur Sanders Had Classy Message After Harsh Criticism From Rex Ryan
As a a young quarterback and the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Browns signal-caller Shedeur Sanders is no stranger to criticism or outside opinions.
Sanders was the subject of particularly harsh criticism last month from former Bills and Jets coach Rex Ryan, who took aim at the young quarterback after he expressed confidence in his ability to play better than other quarterbacks currently in the NFL.
"This kid talks and he runs his mouth," Ryan said on ESPN's Get Up. "Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback' with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You've got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you're not the quarterback now."
Sanders was asked about the criticism from Ryan on Thursday, and he initially joked back to the reporter, "You just trying to start something."
"We not on no negativity from now on," Sanders continued. "We not doing that. I'm just here to be positive and I don't speak on anything negative. That's the new way, that's what we going forward with. Anything negative, we not talking about it, we not speaking on it."
Sanders isn't joking when he says he's not speaking on anything negative. Initially after the Ryan's comments last week, Sanders was silent in an interview as he mimed his answers to questions in an apparent response to Ryan.
While Sanders spoke this time, he opted to maintain his signature positivity, an an upbeat attitude he has kept whether he's unexpectedly free-falling to the fifth-round of the NFL draft, embracing his role as the Browns' scout team quarterback, or the subject of criticism from Ryan.