Shedeur Sanders Found Fun Way to Spend His Friday After Falling Out of First Round
Shedeur Sanders didn't get his way in the 2025 NFL draft after falling out of the first round on Thursday night, but the Colorado quarterback isn't sweating it.
Sanders was passed on by both the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers late in the first round, a somewhat surprising development given that he was once considered a top-five pick. The 23-year-old will enter Day 2 eyed by several more potential suitors in the league including the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the No. 33 and No. 37 picks, respectively.
In the hours leading up to the start of the second round on Friday, Sanders was seen playing tennis with brother Shilo presumably near his dad Deion's house in Canton, Texas, where the Sanders family was hosting a draft watch party.
Shedeur and Shilo were heard joking around on the tennis court, with one of them saying, "Whoever wins this getting drafted first."
It's great to see Sanders in good spirits spending quality time with his family. Chances are he won't have to wait too long to hear his name called Friday night.