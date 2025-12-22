Lamar Jackson Injury: Ravens Give Positive Update on Star QB’s Back
The Ravens were dealt a gut punch on Sunday night by way of a painful, close loss to the Patriots at M&T Bank Field. Baltimore needs every win the team can get as the race for the AFC North heats up in the final weeks of the year, but couldn’t quite pull out the victory last night and New England won, 28-24.
Of the many reasons the Ravens lost, the most concerning was the early exit of Lamar Jackson. The superstar quarterback was forced out of the game in the first half due to a back injury. He was unable to return, leaving Tyler Huntley to pilot the offense with playoff hopes potentially on the line. It obviously didn’t work out and now the Ravens are two games behind the Steelers in the race for the divisional crown with their chances at the postseason growing slimmer by the day.
However, Monday brought a dose of good news on the Jackson front at least. Coach John Harbaugh gave an update to reporters on the quarterback’s health, stating that he suffered a serious back contusion but is considered day-to-day.
“It doesn’t look like it's more than that,” Harbaugh told the media, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.
A welcome development in Baltimore. Jackson has dealt with myriad injuries over the course of his career but this season in particular has been problematic in that regard. The star quarterback missed three games earlier in the year and appears on the injury report weekly with various ailments. It may not be the sole reason for the losses piling up but it’s certainly a significant footnote of Ravens’ disappointing 2025 campaign
On the year, Jackson has thrown for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 340 yards to go along with an additional two touchdowns. But his team’s season is on life support. They need him healthy and ready to go for Saturday’s big clash against the Packers in Green Bay if Baltimore has any hope of squeezing into the AFC playoff picture.