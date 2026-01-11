Snow Blankets Soldier Field Before Packers-Bears Wild-Card Showdown
Anyone who has spent the faintest amount of time in Chicago (or Buffalo, or Cleveland, etc.) knows what a nuisance snow can be. It’s slippery; it’s sticky; good luck driving, if you ever get the stuff off your car.
However, snow has enchanted humans since the Ice Age gang roamed the Earth, and that phenomenon has been magnified by the age of televised sports. Fans couldn’t get enough of Northwestern’s game against Illinois in November, and on Saturday it looks like they may have another opportunity to gawk.
A number of reporters and observers—SI’s Matt Verderame among them—shared photos of a light (but substantial) snowfall blanketing Soldier Field before the Packers’ game against the Bears Saturday.
Wes Hodkiewicz, a writer for Green Bay’s website, shared a similar view—except from his vantage point the snow appeared to pick up.
The mystique of Vince Lombardi’s Packers stuffing opponents in the snow helped build the NFL as we know it, and Green Bay will have another chance to add to its weird-weather legacy this evening.