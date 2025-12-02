Steelers, CB Darius Slay Mutually Part Ways After Team Scratched Him From Bills Game
Two days after Darius Slay was a healthy scratch for the Steelers–Bills game, the cornerback and Pittsburgh have mutually decided to part ways, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
This decision gives the 34-year-old cornerback the avenue to pursue opportunities to play elsewhere to finish out the 2025 season. Schefter noted that Slay is interested in continuing to play, including this season.
The Steelers signed Slay to a one-year deal back in March after the Eagles released him following five seasons in Philadelphia. Through 10 games this season, Slay recorded 36 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Before the news of Slay’s departure on Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in his media availability that the decision to scratch Slay on Sunday was more so the team could see how Asante Samuel Jr. did in his place. The coach said Slay had been injured a few times this year, so the team wanted to see how his backup would do.
“Really it was less about Slay and more about getting an opportunity to see Asante Samuel,” Tomlin said. “... Slay has missed some time due to a variety of injuries. ... It was about getting a look at the guy that’s started a lot of games in this league. And we did, and we liked some of the things that we saw.”
Originally Tomlin ended that quote with saying the Steelers would evaluate how to divide work up at the cornerback decision later in the week. Slay’s departure, though, essentially pushed Samuel into that role regardless.
We’ll see where, if anywhere, Slay lands before the 2025 season ends.