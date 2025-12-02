SI

Steelers, CB Darius Slay Mutually Part Ways After Team Scratched Him From Bills Game

This move allows the cornerback to play elsewhere for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Madison Williams

The Steelers and cornerback Darius Slay mutually parted ways.
The Steelers and cornerback Darius Slay mutually parted ways. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two days after Darius Slay was a healthy scratch for the Steelers–Bills game, the cornerback and Pittsburgh have mutually decided to part ways, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

This decision gives the 34-year-old cornerback the avenue to pursue opportunities to play elsewhere to finish out the 2025 season. Schefter noted that Slay is interested in continuing to play, including this season.

The Steelers signed Slay to a one-year deal back in March after the Eagles released him following five seasons in Philadelphia. Through 10 games this season, Slay recorded 36 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Before the news of Slay’s departure on Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in his media availability that the decision to scratch Slay on Sunday was more so the team could see how Asante Samuel Jr. did in his place. The coach said Slay had been injured a few times this year, so the team wanted to see how his backup would do.

“Really it was less about Slay and more about getting an opportunity to see Asante Samuel,” Tomlin said. “... Slay has missed some time due to a variety of injuries. ... It was about getting a look at the guy that’s started a lot of games in this league. And we did, and we liked some of the things that we saw.”

Originally Tomlin ended that quote with saying the Steelers would evaluate how to divide work up at the cornerback decision later in the week. Slay’s departure, though, essentially pushed Samuel into that role regardless.

We’ll see where, if anywhere, Slay lands before the 2025 season ends.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL