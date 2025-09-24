NFL Insider Speculates Steelers Could Target Tyreek Hill Trade
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are 2–1, but one area of their roster could use a boost.
Pittsburgh added DK Metcalf this offseason, but the rest of the team's wide receivers leave a lot to be desired. Through three games, running back Jaylen Warren leads the team in catches and receiving yards. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler speculated on a big name the Steelers could look to add before the trade deadline.
"The Steelers could have one more move in them, and I'd be willing to bet they'd at least have a conversation on Tyreek Hill if Miami engaged," Fowler wrote.
That would be a fascinating move. The Dolphins appear to be going nowhere, and through three weeks, Hill has 15 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown. He would immediately elevate Pittsburgh's receiving corps, and pairing him with Metcalf would create a truly dynamic duo.
Hill's contract might be a sticking point in any trade, but it does contain an out after this season, though it would cost the team $28.2 million in dead money. Hill is in the second year of a three-year, $90 million contract, but his cap hit increases to more than $51 million in 2026. That would obviously have to be restructured. So if Pittsburgh made a deal for Hill, the team would likely be tying itself to him for a few years.
There is also the factor of Hill's off-field issues. The NFL is currently investigating domestic violence allegations made against him.
On the field, Hill would be a huge upgrade for the Steelers, but he comes with a lot of baggage.