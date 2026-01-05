Steelers RB Says He Called Missed Ravens' Field Goal That Sealed Pittsburgh's Win
Perhaps Kenneth Gainwell should look more seriously into manifestation, because it seems he might have a real knack for it.
Speaking to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo following his team's thrilling win over the Ravens on Sunday night, the Pittsburgh running back said he correctly predicted (or maybe "loudly wished for" is the better term) that rookie Ravens kicker Tyler Loop would miss his 44-yard go-ahead field goal attempt as time expired.
And wouldn't you know it—Loop did miss, and the Steelers walked away with the win, the AFC North crown, and a bid to the playoffs in what proved to be a wild ending to a wild game.
Even funnier, Gainwell also said that his teammate and fellow back Jaylen Warren was too stressed to watch as the Ravens lined up for their final kick.
"I was sitting there talking to Jaylen, and Jaylen said he wasn't going to watch," Gainwell told reporters. "I was like, 'I’mma watch for you.' And I said, 'He gon' miss it.' And then, you know, he missed it, and it was just on from there."
Watch that below:
In Loop's defense, a 44-yarder isn't as automatic as it might seem in today's era of long kicks, especially for a rookie, and especially at Acrisure. Plus, a game comes down to more than just one play; perhaps if the Ravens' offense had done a better job earlier, the team's playoff hopes wouldn't have rested on one boot.
"I caught a little bit—operation was great, it was a great situation, exactly what we wanted. Unfortunately, I just mishit the ball. We call it hitting it 'thin,' spins fast, and goes off to the right. And yeah, that was it," Loop explained after the fact.
Well, the Steelers certainly didn't mind the mistake. The team is now the No. 4 seed in the AFC, and will begin its playoff push by hosting the Texans in a wild-card game on Monday, Jan. 12.