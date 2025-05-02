Steelers' Mike Tomlin Earns Incredible Distinction After Spurs' Gregg Popovich Steps Down
The Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin entered rare air on Friday.
Now that the San Antonio Spurs' longtime leader Gregg Popovich has stepped down from his role at the helm, Tomlin is officially the longest-tenured head coach across the four major North American sports, as noted by reporter Andrew Siciliano.
Prior to his exit, Popovich had served as the Spurs' head coach for 29 years. Tomlin, meanwhile, is entering his 19th season with the Black and Gold after he was first hired to succeed Bill Cowher in 2007.
The Pittsburgh coach was already deemed the longest-tenured coach in the NFL after the New England Patriots parted ways with 24-season leader Bill Belichick in 2024. Second to Tomlin is John Harbaugh, about to enter his 18th season in Baltimore followed by the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid, who is about to enter his 13th in K.C. Reid has notably coached in the league for longer, but his career spans multiple teams after spending 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles (1999 to 2012).
In the NBA, the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra now holds the title, having just finished his 16th season.
Tomlin and the Steelers agreed to a contract extension back in June of 2024 that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2027 season.