Steelers TE Says Mike Tomlin Got a Standing Ovation During Meeting With Players

When players talk about the now former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, they often describe him the same way: the best guy they've ever played for.

So it should come as no surprise to hear that, according to tight end Jonnu Smith, Tomlin received a standing ovation from the locker room after announcing his decision to step down after 19 seasons on Tuesday.

Speaking on ESPN's Freddie and Harry later that same day, Smith revealed the ovation detail, plus a few others, from the "bittersweet" conversation Tomlin had with his team.

"To see a guy [step down] who was so quintessential to this entire city, this organization, this entire football program and Pittsburgh, it was a bittersweet feeling. To have him address the team in the exit meeting in the fashion that he did, it was a bittersweet moment. He got a standing ovation, you know what I mean?" Smith told radio hosts Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas. "Because that's what he meant to us, and to those who came before us. We all know Mike T., and we'll always recognize him as one of the greatest coaches to do it."

Smith also emphasized that the team did not realize ahead of time that Tomlin would be announcing his resignation on Tuesday; they thought they were all gathered for a typical end-of-season exit meeting.

"As soon as he mentioned [stepping down], the air in the room just got sucked up. There was definitely a pit in my stomach. [Even with] me only having been around Mike T. for half a year, the impact that he's had on me has been instrumental. ... So I can imagine those guys that he's brought in, home-bred guys [like] Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, those guys that were Steelers from the beginning.

"You can imagine what that mood was like in that room. Guys, one at a time, as we were leaving the meeting room, shaking his hand and giving our condolences and showing our gratitude. Reminding him of the impact that he's had on us. It was probably the most emotional day, emotional exit meeting that I've had in the past nine years of my career. Hats off to Mike T. ... He was the greatest leader that I've had in this game. Not a lot of guys are cut like that guy."

As for Tomlin's demeanor while delivering the bombshell news, Smith said the coach kept things pretty normal ... which is to say very straight-shooting.

"He was as organic, as real as he is, as raw as he is," he explained. "And he understands the timing of where he's at, and he felt this was the best decision for him and for his family moving forward."

And finally, regarding the coach's much-prognosticated future, Smith didn't have much to offer in the way of specifics. The tight end just knows that Tomlin will put his heart into whatever he decides.

"The kind of man that he is, I'm sure he'll prosper with whatever it is that he does. Because when he's committed, he's all in," Smith mused. "I don't know what's next for Mike T. Honestly, a guy like that, I wish he could just go home and enjoy everything that he's accomplished and continue to be with his family and sit back and enjoy life. ... But who knows what's next for him. ... I just wish the best for him in whatever decision that he makes moving forward."

More NFL on Sports Illustrated