Steelers’ Wild History of Head Coaches Since 1969: Mike Tomlin, Two Other Big Names

Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers’ head coach on Tuesday following 19 seasons in Pittsburgh. All 19 of those seasons resulted in non-losing records (three .500 seasons), and Tomlin led the franchise to its sixth Super Bowl title to cap off the 2008 season. This is a legacy that will be difficult to follow in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin’s replacement will have some big shoes to fill, that’s for sure, and some high expectations placed on them. They'll be just the fourth person to coach the franchise since the merger.

The Steelers franchise isn’t used to change, especially at the head coach position. All three of their head coaches in the modern era remained in Pittsburgh for at least 15 seasons, remarkable durability in a league largely obsessed with leadership turnover. Will that pattern remain the same moving forward?

Here’s a look at the Steelers’ coaching history since 1969.

Steelers head coaches since 1969

Coach Years Seasons Accomplishments Overall Record Chuck Noll 1969-91 23 Four Super Bowl titles, Pro Football Hall of Famer 209–156–1 Bill Cowher 1992-2006 15 One Super Bowl title, 1992 Coach of the Year, Pro Football Hall of Famer 161–99–1 Mike Tomlin 2007-2025 19 One Super Bowl title, Most consecutive non-losing seasons to begin a coaching career 201–126–2



NFL teams to have multiple coaches during Tomlin’s 19 seasons in Pittsburgh

Coaching for 19 consecutive seasons is a huge accomplishment. Here are some examples of other NFL teams that have had the most coaching turnover since Tomlin took over the Steelers in 2007.

Team Number of Coaches Since ‘07 Current Coaching Situation Raiders 11 HC role open after Pete Carroll’s firing Broncos 10 Sean Payton finishing out third season Browns 9 HC role open after Kevin Stefanski’s firing Jaguars 9 Liam Coen heading into second season Panthers 8 Dave Canales heading into third season Dolphins 8 HC role open after Mike McDaniel’s firing Giants 7 HC role open after Brian Daboll’s mid-season firing Falcons 7 HC role open after Raheem Morris’s firing Jets 7 Aaron Glenn heading into second season Bears 7 Ben Johnson finishing out first season 49ers 7 Kyle Shanahan finishing out ninth season Bills 7 Sean McDermott finishing out ninth season Texans 7 DeMeco Ryans finishing out third season Lions 7 Dan Campbell heading into sixth season Buccaneers 7 Todd Bowles heading into fifth season Titans 7 HC role open after Brian Callahan’s firing Rams 6 Sean McVay finishing out ninth season Chargers 6 Jim Harbaugh heading into third season Colts 6 Shane Steichen heading into fourth season

So, there’s 19 NFL teams that have had at least six head coaching changes in the past 19 seasons, all while Tomlin was coaching in Pittsburgh. It’s likely we won’t see a tenure like this in the NFL for quite some time, if ever.

