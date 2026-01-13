SI

Steelers’ Wild History of Head Coaches Since 1969: Mike Tomlin, Two Other Big Names

Also take a look at how many NFL teams have had six or more coaching changes since Tomlin took over in Pittsburgh in 2007.
The Steelers have had three head coaches since 1969.
Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers’ head coach on Tuesday following 19 seasons in Pittsburgh. All 19 of those seasons resulted in non-losing records (three .500 seasons), and Tomlin led the franchise to its sixth Super Bowl title to cap off the 2008 season. This is a legacy that will be difficult to follow in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin’s replacement will have some big shoes to fill, that’s for sure, and some high expectations placed on them. They'll be just the fourth person to coach the franchise since the merger.

The Steelers franchise isn’t used to change, especially at the head coach position. All three of their head coaches in the modern era remained in Pittsburgh for at least 15 seasons, remarkable durability in a league largely obsessed with leadership turnover. Will that pattern remain the same moving forward?

Here’s a look at the Steelers’ coaching history since 1969.

Steelers head coaches since 1969

Coach

Years

Seasons

Accomplishments

Overall Record

Chuck Noll

1969-91

23

Four Super Bowl titles, Pro Football Hall of Famer

209–156–1

Bill Cowher

1992-2006

15

One Super Bowl title, 1992 Coach of the Year, Pro Football Hall of Famer

161–99–1

Mike Tomlin

2007-2025

19

One Super Bowl title, Most consecutive non-losing seasons to begin a coaching career

201–126–2

NFL teams to have multiple coaches during Tomlin’s 19 seasons in Pittsburgh

Coaching for 19 consecutive seasons is a huge accomplishment. Here are some examples of other NFL teams that have had the most coaching turnover since Tomlin took over the Steelers in 2007.

Team

Number of Coaches Since ‘07

Current Coaching Situation

Raiders

11

HC role open after Pete Carroll’s firing

Broncos

10

Sean Payton finishing out third season

Browns

9

HC role open after Kevin Stefanski’s firing

Jaguars

9

Liam Coen heading into second season

Panthers

8

Dave Canales heading into third season

Dolphins

8

HC role open after Mike McDaniel’s firing

Giants

7

HC role open after Brian Daboll’s mid-season firing

Falcons

7

HC role open after Raheem Morris’s firing

Jets

7

Aaron Glenn heading into second season

Bears

7

Ben Johnson finishing out first season

49ers

7

Kyle Shanahan finishing out ninth season

Bills

7

Sean McDermott finishing out ninth season

Texans

7

DeMeco Ryans finishing out third season

Lions

7

Dan Campbell heading into sixth season

Buccaneers

7

Todd Bowles heading into fifth season

Titans

7

HC role open after Brian Callahan’s firing

Rams

6

Sean McVay finishing out ninth season

Chargers

6

Jim Harbaugh heading into third season

Colts

6

Shane Steichen heading into fourth season

So, there’s 19 NFL teams that have had at least six head coaching changes in the past 19 seasons, all while Tomlin was coaching in Pittsburgh. It’s likely we won’t see a tenure like this in the NFL for quite some time, if ever.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master's in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

