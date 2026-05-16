Steelers Re-Sign Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' plans at quarterback for the 2026 season are now clear.

After months of speculation, the Steelers are once again riding the Aaron Rodgers express. The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer has come to an agreement to return on a one-year deal to return the organization for another season just before OTAs begin

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers agreed to terms on a one-year deal, sources tell NFL Network.



Now entering his 22nd NFL season, Rodgers reunites with Mike McCarthy for one more run in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/BQxlExUGhe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 16, 2026

What This Means for Steelers

The Steelers are trying to win. Regardless of outside opinion or evaluation, the organization is intent on pursuing a Super Bowl. That's why they brought in Mike McCarthy as the new head coach, and that's why they are bringing Rodgers back.

In the Steelers' defense, their options were quite limited as the offseason went along. Rodgers might not be the perfect option. He's certainly not the same player he was during his prime, but he still might just be the best option on the table. In 16 games in 2025, he completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rodgers and McCarthy, Round 2

This also means that McCarthy and Rodgers get a second chance to ride off into the sunset together. McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons while with the Green Bay Packers, and the pair summited the NFL mountain in 2010. Rodgers was also named the Super Bowl MVP in that contest.

Now, 16 years later, the Steelers are reuniting the pair that found greatness once before. The expectation this time around is that they can recapture that magic and end the organization's nightmarish postseason winning drought. But can they do it?

How Far Can Steelers Go In 2026?

The organization clearly believes it can go far, but that might be a bit of cockeyed optimism. The reality is that this team is still several pieces away from being a true contender.

Addressing the quarterback position is a huge step, however. Now, the quarterback room is solidified with Rodgers and backups Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar.

For Howard and Allar in particular, this could be the perfect stepping stone for them to compete and potentially move into the number two position and learn from Rodgers.

Now, as the Seattle Seahawks demonstrated last season, strong quarterback play can mitigate many weaknesses. The problem is that you need the quarterback play to be at another level, and the best the Steelers can hope for in Rodgers is a game manager. The rest of the team has to hold him up, not the other way around. If that happens, the Steelers could repeat as AFC North Division champions and give themselves a legitimate shot to end their postseason misery.

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