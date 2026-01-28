Ben Roethlisberger Strongly Endorses Mike McCarthy As Steelers HC: 'Great Hire'

When Steelers ownership announced they'd be hiring coaching veteran Mike McCarthy to claim Mike Tomlin's recently abdicated throne, the reaction from fans was ... mixed, to say the least.

But one person—and a good one to trust, at that—really believes the 'Lers made the right choice in picking McCarthy for the job. And that person is franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger.

Speaking on his podcast in an episode released Wednesday, the former Steelers QB outlined his rationale for believing in the hire.

For starters, Ben said, McCarthy is a Pittsburgh native and a born-and-bred Steelers fan.

"I know he's coached a lot of places, but you're telling me he doesn't have Black and Gold in there?" Roethlisberger explained. "He's going to understand the Steeler way."

"I've been really amazed at the outpouring of disbelief and the 'Why are we doing this? What an awful hire.' This, that, and the other," the QB continued. "And I'm sitting there scratching my head at some of the people that are saying this because I think this is a great hire."

For another thing, "We finally have an offensive-minded coach in here, that we've never had. ... I'm so excited for an offensive-minded coach, because I think we have to score more than six points in a playoff game."

Big Ben then added that he hopes McCarthy hires a young OC to collaborate with and opts for a veteran DC he doesn't have to micromanage.

And as for the failed Cowboys tenure of it all, "When [McCarthy] was in Dallas, they did some good things on offense," No. 7 said. Ultimately, "I think they were hindered by their ownership."

Clearly, he doesn't think that should be a point of critique, either.

Watch that convo below starting at 21:00:

The Steelers spoke with nine candidates in total during their coaching search, including Vikings DC Brian Flores, 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak and Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, among others. With his hiring, McCarthy is now just the fourth coach in franchise history since Chuck Noll took over in 1969.

Given the apparent trepidation around the choice, it should soothe Steeler fans's fears to know Roethlisberger approves of handing the former Packers and Cowboys coach the keys to the castle. Because if he's good with it, fans probably can be, too.

