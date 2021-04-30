Top Offensive Targets for Steelers on Day Two of 2021 NFL Draft

With one selection already in the books for the Pittsburgh Steelers, plenty of talented offensive players are left on the board.

With the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, we now have a clearer picture of what the Pittsburgh Steelers look to accomplish for the rest of the draft.

With offensive linemen sliding, the Steelers finding their running back and plenty of options still available to help boost their starting five up front, Pittsburgh now has a clear goal in mind for the second day of the draft: Take advantage of the big men upfront falling.

Courtesy of our friends at NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated, we were able to identify top targets at possible positions the Steelers may target with individual scouting reports. Each player is accompanied by a small snippet from their respective breakdown, which you can find hyperlinked under the player's name.

Top offensive targets for the Steelers on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft:

Centers

Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

Scouting report: "In a perfect world, Dickerson is a swing player who can play all three interior spots and right tackle in a pinch. With a combination of power, length, versatility and solid football intelligence, Dickerson has enough traits to hold a role for a substantial amount of time at the next level."

Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Scouting report: "Being thrust into action early on, there has certainly been a learning curve with issues on reach blocks and identifying who is stunting, pulling or looping. However, he has continued to make great strides, proving to be an exceptional pass blocker with excellent balance and outstanding leverage. The sky's the limit for Humphrey, who has started 39 games during his three seasons and head coach Lincoln Riley said he is a dominant center that doesn’t come around very often."

Quinn Meinerz, C, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Scouting report: "His upside is through the roof, and he has the potential to end up as one of the top players at the center position. He also looked good at guard, and he has the versatility to play both. Meinerz won’t go as high as he should, as he is still coming from a Division III school, but he is a better prospect than Ali Marpet. Marpet was selected in the second round, and he has developed into one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league. Meinerz has Pro-Bowl potential and projects as a Day 1 starter at center."

Josh Meyers, C, Ohio State

Scouting report: "With his combination of plus athleticism and power, Myers is a scheme versatile center prospect who should be able to translate well to either zone or power systems. With his amount of length, he could conceivably move to guard if needed. In an extremely talented 2021 interior offensive line position, Myers has a chance to be selected near the top. With his appealing athletic profile, frame and upside, he has Pro-Bowl center written all over him."

Offensive Tackles

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Scouting report: "His hands usage is mostly good, but he can be a little late in pass protection, allowing defenders to get inside his frame. Jenkins is a physically impressive offensive lineman who has a potentially high ceiling moving forward. It is his combination of size, athleticism and physicality that could allow him to be in the first-round conversation."

Walker Little, OT, Stanford

Scouting report: "After missing the majority of the 2019 season recovering from a knee injury, Little decided to opt out of the 2020 season, leaving some questions for him to answer during the pre-draft process. His talent level is ultimately worth the gamble, especially as a blind-side protector. Little was born on April Fool’s day, but he’s not joking around when it comes to trench warfare, which is why he figures to be a top selection come April."

Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas

Scouting report: "Cosmi has put on a substantial amount of weight during his Longhorns career and the power behind his pads is still a work in progress. As he continues to develop physically, a clearer picture will be gained on just how dominant he can become. Cosmi is firmly be entrenched in the first-round conversation."

Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Scouting report: "Possesses tremendous athleticism, experience as a three-year starter and is a highly intelligent player. Radunz demonstrates a high motor, does a nice job on chip blocks and getting down the line while seeking to destroy at the second level. Despite playing in only one game during the 2020 season, Radunz demonstrates advanced technique for the position, highlighted by his dominant performance at the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl."

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Scouting report: "The biggest question mark is just how high is his upside. There is nothing physically that pops out about Eichenberg. He is a solid but not exceptional athlete that could cause some issues working in space on the next level. There is a clear projection moving forward. With a consistent and calculated approach, Eichenberg possesses a solid blend of size, athleticism and consistency to hear his name called sometime on the first two days of the 2021 draft."

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Scouting report: "With limited experience, Mayfield has some technical issues to refine, specifically his tendency to overset in pass protection. He lacks patience at times, seeming to be in a bit of a rush setting up the track. The upside is massive when Mayfield is able to put it all together. With his combination of size and athletic ability, Mayfield has first-round selection written all over him.

Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

Scouting report: "Brown will ultimately have to answer several competition concerns moving to the next level. From a physical perspective, Brown fits the prototype for a tackle at the next level. He is a high-upside pass blocker who is getting more and more comfortable working in the run game. It is his combination of size, length and athleticism that makes him a high-upside tackle prospect at the next level."

Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

Scouting report: "Stories about his intense matchups during practice with Micah Parsons have become folklore. He needs to start filling out his frame and getting stronger in order to reach elite level. If Freiermuth reaches his full potential, Freiermuth has future Pro Bowler written all over him."

Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

Scouting report: "Tremble projects as a blocking tight end with untapped potential as a receiver, especially between the hashtags. He would fit into a wide zone that utilizes tight ends on split zone play actions, taking advantage of his blocking and athleticism."

Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

Scouting report: "The tools are all there but there are some troubling inconsistencies to Jordan’s game. If he is able to develop fully, his combination of size, flexibility and mismatch ability will be highly coveted at the next level early."

Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

Scouting report: "Unknown to the masses entering 2020, Long is not a secret amongst NFL teams, as the tall, long tight end has flashed the speed required to stretch the field and can work all parts of the field."

