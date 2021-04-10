Samuel Cosmi - Offensive Tackle Texas Longhorns 2021 Draft Scouting Report

SAMUEL COSMI | Texas | OT | #52 | rJr | 6061 | 309 | 4.90 | Humble, TX | Atascocita HS | 02.16.99

Overview:

No Texas player has been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2015 (Malcolm Brown) and no offensive lineman has been selected on the first day since 2001 (Leonard Davis). That has a good chance to end once the 2021 draft takes place. Over the last two seasons, Cosmi developed into one of the premier offensive linemen in college football. Body beautiful standing in at a hair over 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, evaluators will be hard-pressed to find a more desirable frame in the class. With prototype length and athleticism, Cosmi has a big upside as a blind-side pass protector. His movement skills show up in the run game, where he is able to transition fluidly laterally and to the second level. Cosmi has put on a substantial amount of weight during his Longhorns career and the power behind his pads is still a work in progress. As he continues to develop physically, a clearer picture will be gained on just how dominant he can become. Cosmi is firmly be entrenched in the first-round conversation.

Background:

Cosmi has started in 34 games over the course of his Texas career, seeing time both at right and left tackle. Was named a freshman All-America in 2018 and first-team All-Big 12 in both 2019 and 2020. He was coached by Craig Stump at Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas. Was an all-state selection and two-time all-district honoree.

