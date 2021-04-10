Spencer Brown - Offensive Tackle Northern Iowa Panthers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

SPENCER BROWN | Northern Iowa | OT | #76 | rSr | 6080 | 321 | Lenox, IA | Lenox HS | 02.28.98

Overview:

Talk about checking the boxes, Brown has an athletic profile that resembles current 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a high degree. As a former high-school tight end, Brown is an impressive athlete on the hoof, showing off magnificent feet and mirror ability in pass protection. He is able to get up to the second level with ease, as well as pull and lead with a high success rate. Boasting a fantastic frame with freakishly long arms, Brown looks like he was made in a lab. He has a clean powerful frame that still appears capable of putting on a substantial amount of weight with further physical development. Possessing both fantastic core strength and flexibility, Brown is able to recover well even when he is in tough body positioning. He has quick and aggressive hands to fit inside and establish leverage. That initial hand placement does need some serious work. He has a tendency to fit outside the frame, which could lead to some holding penalties at the next level. Being such a good athlete, Brown can overset in pass protection, making himself susceptible to inside counters. Brown will ultimately have to answer several competition concerns moving to the next level. From a physical perspective, Brown fits the prototype for a tackle at the next level. He is a high-upside pass blocker who is getting more and more comfortable working in the run game. It is his combination of size, length and athleticism that makes him a high-upside tackle prospect at the next level.

Background:

Brown has started in 32 of 33 games played during his Northern Iowa career at right tackle. Chose to sit out his final year of eligibility after the Missouri Valley Conference delayed their season until the spring. Was a standout tight end and defensive end while playing for head coach Allen Dukes at Lenox High School in Lenox, Iowa, being selected as a first-team All-State pick during his senior season. Also participated in basketball and baseball while at Lenox High School. Showed up on campus around 220 pounds.

