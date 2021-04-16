Teven Jenkins - Offensive Tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

TEVEN JENKINS | Oklahoma State | OT | #73 | rSR | 6052 | 310 | 5.27e | Topeka, KS | Topeka HS |

Overview:

Arguably the most underrated offensive lineman in the 2021 draft, Jenkins has an intriguing level of athletic traits to transition smoothly to what can be a difficult ascension to the next level. He boasts a powerfully well-put frame that is well proportioned throughout, hitting all the desired size thresholds. Jenkins keeps his pads square, locking into his power while also staying balanced. In the run game, Jenkins takes some great angles of attack. With suitable hand placement, he has the lower body power to consistently dig and drive players out of the hole. He possesses active feet, routinely finishing opposing defenders on the ground. Jenkins is an easy mover to the second level and in space, showcasing to be a plus athlete for the position. He has some easy mirror ability as a pass protector. As he keeps himself square in his pass set, Jenkins is able to sit down well on power and negate any inside counters. Jenkins can be overanxious at times, lunging too far outside of his frame. He can lose balance while going too far over his toes. His hands usage is mostly good, but he can be a little late in pass protection, allowing defenders to get inside his frame. Jenkins is a physically impressive offensive lineman who has a potentially high ceiling moving forward. It is his combination of size, athleticism and physicality that could allow him to be in the first-round conversation.

Background:

A three-time All-Big 12 selection for the Cowboys, starting 33 games for the team over the last three seasons. Played for head coach Walt Alexander at Topeka High School in Topeka, Kansas. Also played basketball and baseball at Topeka. Chose Oklahoma State over Kansas State, Louisville, Missouri and Nebraska, among others.

