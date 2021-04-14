Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Walker Little - Offensive Tackle Stanford Cardinal 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Walker Little
WALKER LITTLE | Stanford | OT | #72 | rJr | 6062 | 313 | 5.25e | Houston, TX | Episcopal | 04.01.99

Overview: 

A mammoth, athletic mauler with top-notch lateral movement and competitive intensity, Little is able to stonewall pass-rushers, hold his ground extremely well at the point of attack and does a nice job on chip blocks. His strength, wide frame and footwork allow him to keep up with most defenders. However, he does tend to struggle against some of the smaller, lighter defensive linemen who are able to get into his chest, as he can be knocked off-kilter, which can leave him vulnerable. His size, athleticism and strength at the point of attack are top-notch, which is why he is viewed as a potential top-100 selection. After missing the majority of the 2019 season recovering from a knee injury, Little decided to opt out of the 2020 season, leaving some questions for him to answer during the pre-draft process. His talent level is ultimately worth the gamble, especially as a blind-side protector. Little was born on April Fool’s day, but he’s not joking around when it comes to trench warfare, which is why he figures to be a top selection come April.

Background: 

Consensus five-star recruit at Episcopal (Texas) under head coach Steve Leisz; varsity letters in football, basketball and track. Little has noted Jamaican roots. He possesses strong blood lines, as his grandfather, Gene (Giants) and uncle Jack (Colts), both played professionally; majored in science, technology and society.

Walker Little RAS

