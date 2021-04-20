Creed Humphrey - Offensive Center Oklahoma Sooners 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

CREED HUMPHREY | Oklahoma | OC | #56 | rJr | 6040 | 316 |5.20e | Shawnee, OK | Shawnee | 06.28

Overview:

A competitive wrestler since the age of four, Humphrey hails from a family of grapplers and it shows up on game day with his exceptional hand combat. He possesses a nice thick base and lower half with a wide body shoulder to shoulder, but his overall build is athletic, not sloppy at all for a 316-pounder. A stout anchor in pass protection and mauler in the run game, Humphrey is country strong, showing up as a freshman squatting 600-plus pounds. In 2018, he manned the center position for the Sooners offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award and featured four starters that were drafted in the NFL. Humphrey was arguably the best player of the bunch. One reason is due to his high football IQ and ability to rise to the level of competition, performing best in big games. He showed off a rare level of maturity, making all the calls and adjustments pre-snap and displaying terrific awareness on second-level blocks. Being thrust into action early on, there has certainly been a learning curve with issues on reach blocks and identifying who is stunting, pulling or looping. However, he has continued to make great strides, proving to be an exceptional pass blocker with excellent balance and outstanding leverage. The sky's the limit for Humphrey, who has started 39 games during his three seasons and head coach Lincoln Riley said he is a dominant center that doesn’t come around very often.

Background:

Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Scout and a three-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals. Made 35 tackles and one sack as a defensive lineman his senior season. Chose Oklahoma over Alabama, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M, among others. Majored in finance.

Quote of Note:

“He’s a guy that we all know could leave but just his character and how he cares for this team and these players, it’s a brotherhood. So big shoutout to Creed for hanging in for one more and that makes all of our comfort levels better. Coaches as well, just knowing we’ve got a vet up front that’s going to lead us and finish out the season with us.” —Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler on Bowl Game

