49ers WR Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers satisfied their need for another skill position player by acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, but could they remain opportunistic and pursue another weapon this summer?
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is seeking a new contract from the team and will look for a trade if he doesn't get one.
As a restricted free agent last offseason, Jennings agreed to a two-year deal worth $11.890 million. He's guaranteed $3.275 million in salary this year and will carry a cap hit of $4.258 million, per Over the Cap.
Jennings' pact also includes a void year in 2026, meaning he'll count for $8.210 million against the cap despite no longer being under contract in San Francisco.
Schefter added that there's been little progress towards a new deal, and that Jennings will officially request a trade if nothing comes together before training camp begins next week.
The 49ers went through a contract dispute with another receiver in Brandon Aiyuk last summer, and the Steelers were at the forefront of that entire ordeal. They were reportedly inches away from pulling off a trade for the 27-year-old, who declined to practice during training camp, but he ultimately came to terms on a four-year, $120 million extension with San Francisco.
Pittsburgh isn't as desperate for receiver help this time around, but it should still keep close tabs on how Jennings' situation transpires. He recorded 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were both career-highs and the top mark among 49ers receivers during the 2024 campaign.
San Francisco already traded away another productive receiver in Deebo Samuel this offseason, and it would come as a bit of a surprise if it were to move from another considering the team should contend for a playoff spot.
If the situation goes sideways, however, the Steelers could pounce and add another quality option to their receiver room alongside the likes of DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods and Roman Wilson.
