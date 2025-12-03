Steelers New WR Won't Save The Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a notable addition to their wide receiver room, which has been lacking in depth and overall talent all season long, by claiming Adam Thielen off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.

Thielen, a 12-year veteran, is planning to retire once the season ends and requested his release from Minnesota as a means of finding a larger role elsewhere.

The 35-year-old was a non-factor for the Vikings, recording 69 yards on eight catches while logging 185 offensive snaps, but he should command a larger role with the Steelers. The question, though, is whether or not he's truly capable of making an impact at this stage of his career.

Can Thielen Turn Back the Clock?

Once upon a time, Thielen was lauded as one of the top route runners and separators at the receiver position in the NFL.

An undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State in 2013 who went on to sign with the Vikings, he emerged as a legit threat in the passing game in 2016 with 967 yards and five touchdowns. Thielen subsequently made the Pro Bowl in both 2017 and 2018 with 2,649 yards and 13 touchdowns on 204 catches over that stretch.

He later found his way to the Carolina Panthers on a three-year deal worth $25 million ahead of the 2023 campaign and had 1,014 yards that year before posting 615 in 10 games last season.

Thielen was then traded back to the Vikings in August, and he failed to make his mark. There's no denying that he has lost a step and isn't the same player that he once was, but Pittsburgh was still willing to take a shot on him.

Neither Calvin Austin III nor Roman Wilson has stepped up as a capable No. 2 option at receiver next to DK Metcalf this season, and since the Steelers did not address the position at the trade deadline, they've now been left to take a shot on Thielen in hopes of him closing out his time in the league with a bang.

Is Thielen the Right Choice?

Pittsburgh signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is close with Aaron Rodgers after spending four years (2018 - 2021) together on the Green Bay Packers, to its practice squad in early November.

The thought was that his chemistry with the four-time MVP and status as a downfield threat could help open up the Steelers' offense, but he has yet to appear in a game for the team.

Pittsburgh also had a chance to add Brandin Cooks upon his release from the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, but it passed on him and he instead joined the Buffalo Bills.

The team finally added a proven veteran with an impressive track record to its active roster in Thielen, but there's simply no guarantee that he'll be more productive than the likes of Austin or Wilson.

The Steelers deserve credit for taking a swing on Thielen, though, when they simply can't just sit around and allow the season go to waste without attempting to switch things up.

He brings versatility as an option both in the slot and on the outside as well as a big frame at 6-foot-2. Thielen's hands have typically been strong too, though Pro Football Focus has credited him with three drops this year.

The issue, however, is that he's appeared to regress in 2025. Thielen can't get open with nearly as much ease as he once could, and the fact that he barely saw the field for the Vikings this season is discouraging.

He brings a bit of a different element to the table when compared to Austin and Wilson given he's a bigger-bodied receiver, but it's hard to see a world in which he truly emerges as a top target for Rodgers.

Again, the Steelers aren't taking a huge risk by adding Thielen to their roster, but he's not going to be a savior for their offense amidst the team's severe downward spiral.

