Bengals Superstar Names Three Steelers as Best in NFL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through significant ups and downs when it comes to their offense since the late 2010s. With the departure of their core in Antonio Brown, LeVeon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger all by 2021, the Steelers have been unable to capture the same magic on that side of the ball that they once had.
On the defensive side, however, the Steelers have been consistently above average. It has led to no losing seasons despite the underperforming offense, and even with turnover it has produced similar results year after year.
The secondary has provided a litany of stars over the years, but their current group going into the coming season could be one of the best in the team's history. With moves to land Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay Jr., the Steelers could be quite a tough team. They did lose Minkah Fitzpatrick in the Ramsey deal, but should still be quite strong.
Their moves has been largely praised, and even players across the league have caught on. Divisional rival and elite Cincinatti Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase listed three Steelers within his top four defensive backs. In an appearance on The Sitdown podcast with Malik Wright, Chase listed his top backs and included three of the Steelers on his list.
"Porter [is] pretty smooth. He’s just long," Chase said. “It’s gonna be fun going against Ramsey and Darius Slay. I had an opportunity to go against [Slay] this year and [Ramsey] my rookie year [in the Super Bowl.]”
Chase picked three players in three distinct stages of their career. Slay offers the most veteran presence of all of them, and also boasts a Super Bowl victory with the Eagles in the previous season. Ramsey will enter a transitional year with a new team and Porter will continue to grow. All of them, however, have displayed elite football skills and more importantly will get the chance to prove why Chase mentioned them in two games this coming season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!