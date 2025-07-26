Broderick Jones Already Struggling at Steelers Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are few days into training camp, and the one worrisome piece is not Aaron Rodgers opening with an interception or how the team will implement Chuck Clark. It's the struggles that have been very apperant from the jump from left tackle Broderick Jones.
Coming into training camp, Jones moved from the right side to the left side, which is where the Steelers have envisioned him since drafting him 14th overall three years ago.
"I expect him to do what we drafted him to do," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "He was a left tackle prospect and a highly regarded one when he came out. He was a young guy when he came out, so he’s had some on-the-job training meanwhile. I think it’s a big year for him, and one that we can expect him to play and play varsity ball."
So far, the optimism hasn't followed the outcome. Jones has struggled at camp, losing battles to Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith through just two days of camp.
Jones doesn't seem much change from the right to the left side, and has continued to say all offseason that he believes the transition won't come with much difficulty.
"No, I don’t think it’s different," Jones said. "I’ve been in the starting lineup. It’s still the same position to me. I’m trying to become a starter. They’re looking at me to be left tackle, so I just got to focus on that."
So far, it's been more concern that glory. The Steelers need their former first-round pick to be a key piece to their offense, protecting Aaron Rodgers' backside this season.
If he can figure it out, the line looks to be in great shape. If he can't, they might be in trouble.
