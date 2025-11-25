Steelers Open Competition to Replace Broderick Jones

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to face a dangerous Buffalo Bills pass rush shorthanded in Week 13. Head coach Mike Tomlin shared at his weekly press conference that starting left tackle Broderick Jones, who suffered a neck injury in the team's latest loss to the Chicago Bears, has already been ruled out for the team's

Down a starting left tackle, the Steelers still have a plan. Tomlin spoke with reporters about how they will proceed without Jones available for Week 13, detailing that backups Calvin Anderson and Andrus Peat will compete for snaps at left tackle this week.

"We like both guys. Both guys are veteran professionals who have a certain level of preparedness and maturity that they bring to work every day," Tomlin stated. "We're going to prepare both guys and we'll have more clarity as we get closer to game time."

Tomlin's confidence in Anderson

It was Anderson who dressed as a spare lineman for the game against the Bears, and it was Anderson who replaced the injured Jones in the second half. The 29-year-old could be in line to start once again for the Steelers. If that's the case, Tomlin is more than comfortable with what he can do at the position.

"We feel really comfortable with what Calvin has given us. He's been that guy that's a swing takcle for us and he's shown really good capabilities in that area," he stated. "But, we're also extremely comfortable with Peat, and that's one of the reasons why we acquired him during the team development process."

Path for Peat?

Even as Tomlin complimented Anderson, he couldn't help but turn the conversation back to free-agent addition Andrus Peat. Once upon a time, he was a Pro Bowl left guard in the NFL. Now, he's a swing lineman able to fill in at multiple positions. He may get the chance to anchor the left side when the team takes on the Bills.

"There's a guy that has a resume," Tomlin said in praise of the veteran. "That started wire-to-wire. That came into this league as a first-rounder. So, certainly, he has a different profile than Calvin."

With Anderson being active in every game this season and being the one to replace Jones against the Bears, it's safe to assume that he is the first player to get a shot at the left tackle position. But Tomlin has made it clear that both he and Peat will receive reps in an effort to earn a temporary starting role. It might not be perfect, but the Steelers certainly have a plan to replace their injured left tackle.

