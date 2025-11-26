Steelers Hit Hard With Multiple Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not leave their game against the Chicago Bears unscathed, losing both the game and losing multiple players to injury throughout the course of the loss.

The team also entered the game quite banged up, with injuries to quarterback Aaron Rodgers and linebacker Alex Highsmith looming large as the game ended.

During his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin broke down the injuries heading into the next week of play, when the Steelers will take on the Bills in Week 13.

Tomlin Provides Injury Updates

"Broderick Jones has a neck injury," Tomlin said. "He'll be classified as out this week. I'll have more information for you the next time we get together but certainly he'll be classified as out. Same thing goes for Derrick Harmon. He sustained a knee injury in-play. But he'll be characterized as out this week."

Jones suffered his injury during the game, as did Harmon. Both performed well in the game, with Harmon getting involved a lot on the defensiv eline and Jones not making any significant mistakes on the offensive line. Tomlin would also speak on Rodgers, who nearly made his return following an injury the prior week, but was held out in favor of starting Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

"Optimistic about a couple of returns,” he said. “Aaron worked his tail off to get to us last week, but as I mentioned over the course of the weekend, it was the prudent and appropriate decision. We'll start this week with great optimism, though we'll certainly limit him at the early portions of the week. But we're comfortable with the general trajectory."

Breaking Down The Questionables

Rodgers was close enough to playing that his availability should be a near certainty in their game against the Bills, but his older age means that no health designation is a guarantee until he takes the field.

Tomlin also issued a similar sentiment to Rodgers on Highsmith, who was named doubtful ahead of last week's game and would therefore be close to returning soon.

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Joey Porter Jr. and James Pierre both suffered injuries, leaving the cornerback room quite vulnerable to any sort of issues for the coming week, but both could return in the coming week and have yet to be ruled out completely. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek is dealing with a shoulder injury, and all three players will be limited to start the week.

The team will hold three practices before their final injury report comes out. From there, they'll know exactly how they need to approach both sides of the football with several starters up in the air.

