Drama Getting Worse for Steelers AFC North Rival
PITTSBURGH -- Things for the Cincinnati Bengals are only getting worse, as the Pittsburgh Steelers join the rest of the league in watching their AFC North rivals try to navigate some difficult contract negotiations.
The Bengals are set to start training camp without their top two pass-rushers as veteran Trey Hendrickson and rookie Shemar Stewart will not be on the field. As both players fail to sign contracts before camp, the team is trying to figure out their defensive dilema, but will have to do so without the hope the two players will return.
For Hendrickson, it appears the Defensive Player of the Year finalist isn't getting any closer on a new long-term contract and is set to miss camp because of it. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bengals and Hendrickson have a lot of distance in terms of guaranteed money.
"They are atrociously, atrociously low," Pelissero reported.
That has forced Hendrickson to not just leave camp, but post on Instagram that he is in Florida and not Cincinnati.
This isn't the first time the two sides have failed to reach a new agreement as Hendrickson has been fighting for a new deal for several offseason. With T.J. Watt signing a new extension, however, it appears things are only getting worse between the two sides.
The Steelers won't be bothered by it, and in fact, would enjoy a season with Hendrickson on the Bengals. The NFL's leader in sacks last year could force this holdout to go into the season, and there seems to be no resolution in sight.
As for Stewart, he's fighting for a change in his rookie contract, which the Bengals do not agree with.
"I don’t blame Shemar," Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobbin, said. "He’s listening to the advice he’s paying for. I don’t understand the advice. … We’re treating him fairly."
Stewart hasn't participated in any offseason activities and there are rumors he could return to college if things don't change.
There seem to be no light at the end of the tunnel for either situation, which has to make Pittsburgh and the rest of the AFC North feel good. The Bengals have one of the best offenses in the NFL, but without a strong defense, their chances are succeeding are low. And right now, things can't be any worse for Cincinnati.
