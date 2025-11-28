Steelers Get Thanksgiving Gift From Joe Burrow

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't face Joe Burrow this season after the former first-overall pick missed their only two games together. But in his return to the field, he gave both the city of Cincinnati, and the city of Pittsburgh a holiday present. One the Steelers will appreciate.

The Steelers have struggled in recent weeks, finding themselves 6-5 and in the midst of a 2-4 stretch in their last six games. Before Thanksgiving, they were second in the AFC North, trailing the 6-5 Baltimore Ravens by a half-game because of both team's divisional record.

That has now changed. Heading into the Steelers' Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, they have reclaimed the lead in the AFC North after the Bengals handed the Ravens a 34-14 loss.

"It's a lot of fun to watch Joe Burrow play football," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the win.

The Steelers would likely agree. Only this week, though.

Bengals Joe Burrow (9) looks for a pass during their game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving Thursday November 27, 2025. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Current AFC North Standings

The Steelers hold the edge of Baltimore until at least their Week 13 game against the Bills. If Pittsburgh pulls out a win over Buffalo at Acrisure Stadium, they'll move to 7-5, a full game above the Ravens once again.

The Steelers also hold the edge no matter what. Even with a loss to the Bills, they would retain the lead in the division because of their conference record. Both Pittsburgh and Baltimore are 2-1 in the AFC North, but the Steelers are 5-2 against the AFC while the Ravens are 4-4.

Those records will only matter for a week, though. Even if the Steelers win over the Bills in Week 13, they will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 14. From there, it's all about tie-breakers.

The AFC North rivals have two games left to face each other, meeting in Week 14 and then to end the regular season in Week 18.

Steelers Remaining Schedule

The Steelers will finish the season by hosting the Bills in Week 13. From there, they travel to Baltimore before returning home in Week 15 to host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

After Miami, they get to travel to Detroit to take on the NFC powerhouse, Lions. Right now, Detroit is also hunting for a playoff spot, meaning that game could be a determining game for both teams.

The Steelers will finish off the season by traveling to Cleveland to take on the Browns and likely get their first shot at Shedeur Sanders. And from there, if the NFL could write it themselves, the Steelers versus Ravens matchup in Week 18 would determine the AFC North winner.

