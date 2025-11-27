Ja'Marr Chase Throws Shade at Steelers' Jalen Ramsey

Over a week later, the spat between Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase that led to an ejection for the former and a suspension for the latter is still a topic of discussion.

While speaking with reporters ahead of his team's Week 13 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving, which has major implications atop the AFC North for the Steelers, Chase tried to provide a justification for spitting on Ramsey by saying there's "limits when stuff happens" on the field.

"All I can say is it's limits when stuff happens," Chase said. "It's limits. It's a lot of limits people can control and they're gonna allow. It's stuff that you're gonna allow and stuff that you're not gonna allow. It's a limit to everything."

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) is pushed away from a skirmish before being ejected in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Bengals lost 34-12. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ramsey and Chase's Altercation

In the fourth quarter of their Week 11 matchup, which resulted in a 34-12 Pittsburgh win, Ramsey and Chase were standing face-to-face and engaging in a spirited conversation before the former took a swing at the latter.

Chase was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty, which offset with Ramsey's infraction of the same variety, but only the latter was ejected from the contest since the officiating crew did not see the Bengals star spit in the moment.

Ramsey called out Chase for spitting in the locker room after the contest, which Chase went on to deny shortly after, but video evidence corroborated the former's claim.

The Fallout

As previously mentioned, Chase was handed down a suspension for Cincinnati's Week 12 matchup vs. the New England Patriots once the league investigated the matter.

Ramsey was not suspended, but he was hit with a $14,491 fine for his involvement.

Chase later issued an apology on social media, and while he directly addressed the Steelers, he did not refer to Ramsey by name.

“I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization," Chase wrote. "I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am—not as a competitor, teammate, or person."

Ja'Marr Chase just posted this apology to the Steelers, the Bengals and fans for spitting on Jalen Ramsey. Did not mention Ramsey by name and said what he did was wrong no matter the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/nBym6cyOBa — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) November 24, 2025

Chase also stated that he has yet to get into contact with Ramsey after the ordeal, which doesn't come as a huge surprise.

"We ain't have no conversations," Chase said. "Nothing like that. I ain't got no way to get in contact with him."

It's safe to say that there's no love lost between the two players, but they won't get to face off again until the 2026 campaign.

