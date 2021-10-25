    • October 25, 2021
    Eric Ebron Talks Steelers-Browns Week 8 Showdown

    The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end says they're coming for the Browns.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get a chance at revenge against the Cleveland Browns this weekend as they travel to FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8. 

    The Browns sent the Steelers packing last postseason, defeating them 48-37 at Heinz Field this past winter. This Sunday, Pittsburgh gets a chance to reclaim their winning ways over Cleveland, and they know it. 

    "They whooped our a** at our home and sent us home," Steelers tight end Eric Ebron said. "If ya'll can't get motivated by that, you probably shouldn't be playing football. Any team that sends you home in your division, you've got to come with it." 

    The Browns and Steelers are currently fighting from the bottom of the AFC North up. Cleveland is 4-3 and Pittsburgh is 3-3 heading into Week 8. 

    It might not be the top dogs of a red hot AFC North kitchen this weekend, but the division is still wide open and there's plenty riding in Cleveland for both teams. 

    So, heading into the weekend, the message is simple.

    "We'll see them on Sunday at 1 o'clock," Ebron said. 

