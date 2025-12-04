Steelers Sign Former Chargers LB, USC Star

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added some reinforcements to their linebacking group following another injury. In the team's recent loss to the Buffalo Bills, starting middle linebacker and wearer of the green dot Patrick Queen suffered a glute injury. The contusion forced him out of the remainder of the game and is impacting his availability as they prepare for their Week 14 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.

With injuries continuing to haunt the Steelers and an open spot on their practice squad, the organization added another middle linebacker to the group. The Steelers signed former USC star linebacker Kana'i Mauga to their practice squad. The 25-year-old is in his fourth NFL season.

Former NCAA Standout

Mauga was a four-year player at USC, earning top marks during his collegiate career. A three-year starter, he compiled 206 total tackles, including 105 recorded solo. He also added on six passes defended, five sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble over his four years as a Trojan.

Despite being a star player on defense, Mauga went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft as a 21-year-old. His first NFL action came with the Denver Broncos, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He failed to make their active roster out of training camp, however.

His first NFL game came as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. He played in 17 games with the franchise between 2023 and 2024, including 12 games during the 2024 campaign. He's recorded six total tackles in his 17 appearances.

Most recently, Mauga was with the Los Angeles Chargers for part of the 2025 season, but was released recently.

Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) celebrates after the Raiders defeated the New England Patriots 21-17 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Mauga's Impact on Steelers

Mauga provides much needed depth for the Steelers. He is now the only middle linebacker on the team's practice squad. As Queen's status for Week 14 remains in doubt, that leaves the Steelers with just three inside linebackers: Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb. While Mauga is unlikely to be activated for this game, he can give the team some reps in practice and on the scout team that will be valuable for their preparation.

He also provides some fresh energy, something the defense is in desperate need of. The most expensive group in the NFL is easily the most disappointing, ranking in the bottom of multiple defensive statistics. With Mauga bringing some positivity and new blood to the locker room and practice field, it will hopefully provide a minor spark.

