Former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Goes Viral for Wrong Reason
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went viral for the wrong reason, having a highlight he likely wishes left the NFL world quickly in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys.
During the second quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Cowboys, Pickett had everyone talking for a pump fake that went wrong. As he tries to pull the ball back, his momentum carries him and he swings around.
Immediately, everyone on social media started talking.
Pickett continued to lead lead the Eagles to another touchdown, finding DeVonte Smith for Philly's second score of the game, taking a 14-7 led.
The former first-round pick will hold down the fort for the Eagles while Jalen Hurts nurses a concussion he suffered in Week 16. With a win, Philadelphia remains in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC, trailing the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. They also win the NFC East if they defeat Dallas.
