Steelers Rookie CB Injured in Return to Practice

PITTSBURGH -- Things were looking up for Pittsburgh Steelers seventh-round draft pick Donte Kent. The 24-year-old defensive back out of Central Michigan impressed the Steelers enough to make the 53-man roster out of training camp, only for an injury to force him onto the Reserved/Injured List for much of the season.

The Steelers opened up the return window for Kent after missing the first 13 weeks of the season. With his 21-day practice window opened, it appeared that the rookie defender would make his NFL debut before the season ended.

Then, Kent suffered another injury during his first day back in practice. He was listed as a limited participant with a knee/ankle injury, which threw a wrench in his return.

What This Means for Kent

An injury is the last thing Kent was expecting after months of work to get back onto the field and closer to a spot in their active lineup. Now, his chances of making his debut have taken a significant hit. With this setback, his 21-day window to return will likely pass without being activated to the active roster. If that occurs, Kent's season will end as he reverts to the IR for the remainder of 2025.

The Steelers have been on the hunt for secondary reinforcements all season long, and the opportunity was there for Kent to grab. Now that he is injured, that opportunity is likely to pass him by.

Michigan State wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (16) runs against Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Looking Forward to 2026

This shouldn't keep Kent from getting a shot for 2026, however. The Steelers' management loves his game. Their general manager, Omar Khan, praised Kent's versatility as a future special teams and defensive impact player.

“Looking at his production, both not only on the defensive side but on special teams. The more we watched, the more excited we got about him," Khan said this past summer. "Solid character. Another guy that's got a really good opportunity and we expect him to contribute sooner than later."

That sentiment from the organization suggests they see a long-term future for their rookie defensive back. While injuries have ruined his first season with the organization, the expectation for him remains the same. They view him as a player who can be a valuable asset to the special teams unit while also giving them competition at the slot cornerback position and possibly even at safety. If he can remain healthy heading into next season, expect the second-year player to be a featured player in the secondary competition.

