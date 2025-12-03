Steelers Might Miss Shedeur Sanders After Browns QB News

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers already faced one rookie quarterback when they took on the Cleveland Browns earlier in the season. They made a meal out of Dillon Gabriel en route to a 23-9 victory.

When the Steelers face the Browns in Week 17 of the regular season, the expectation was that they would face their other rookie quarterback, Shadeur Sanders. Sanders has been the team's starter the past two weeks, leading them to a 1-1 record under center.

It's looking more and more likely, however, that the Steelers might face a veteran at QB instead of another rookie. The team shared that they opened the practice window for Deshaun Watson, giving him 21 days to return or be shut down for the rest of the season. Watson hasn't played since the seventh game of the 2024 season due to an Achilles injury that required surgery.

We've designated QB Deshaun Watson for return to practice — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 3, 2025

Timing is Perfect

With the Browns opening Watson's practice window, he now has three weeks to prepare for a return. That timing lines up perfectly for the Steelers and Browns clash later in the schedule. The two teams meet right after Christmas on December 28th, giving Watson 25 days to prepare for a possible return.

It's been over a year since Watson sustained his initial injury. The Browns placed him on the Reserved/Injured List following their Week 7 contest in 2024. He underwent his first surgery several days later, but his injury required a second procedure a few months later to fully repair the Achilles tendon. He is 11 months post the second operation.

Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is flagged for a face masking penalty as he attempts to elude Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 26-22. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Browns Playing Spoilers?

The rivalry between the two AFC North foes is sure to play a part in this decision as well. The Steelers are struggling at 6-6, but they are still in the fight for a postseason berth and a possible AFC North division title.

The Browns are technically in the race still, they are more likely to play spoiler across the division. That's exactly what their Week 17 contest could be. With the Steelers' season likely coming down to those final weeks, Cleveland would love nothing more than to spoil another season for their rivals in the next state over.

Steelers Own Watson

The Steelers love to play a rookie quarterback, showing dominance over first-year QBs under head coach Mike Tomlin. The only thing this defense might desire more is to play Watson, a player they've dominated as well.

Watson is 0-3 all-time against the Steelers. He's failed to throw for more than 265 passing yards while managing to throw at least one interception in each game against Pittsburgh. With the success they've had against him in the past, the Steelers would love to welcome Watson back to the NFL.

Steelers Could've Draft Sanders

The Steelers were a team in the mix for Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft. After hosting him on a visit, there was a belief Pittsburgh could select him in the first round. Instead, they drafted Derrick Harmon out of Oregon and ended up passing on Sanders entirely.

Once Sanders was selected by the Browns, Pittsburgh chose quarterback Will Howard out of Ohio State in the sixth round. A chance to play Sanders for the first time, seeing what they may have missed, or not missed, in the rookie quarterback may not happen now.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers