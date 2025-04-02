Insider: Steelers Will Only Take This QB First Round
Forget Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe: ESPN's Adam Schefter believes the Pittsburgh Steelers would only consider selecting one quarterback in particular during the first round of the NFL Draft.
On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, Schefter shared that Pittsburgh would contemplate selecting Colorado's Shedeur Sanders if he were to fall within their range.
"I was of the mind that Pittsburgh was not taking a quarterback in Round 1," Schefter said. "I think the only quarterback that they would consider, me reading between the lines, would be Shedeur. But I can't imagine he's gonna slide to 21. Would Pittsburgh be willing to trade up to a certain point to go get Shedeur Sanders, if he gets past those other spots?"
Sanders, who finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, has long been expected to go within the top-three picks of the draft.
With it looking exceedingly likely that both the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will pass on him, however, there's a world in which the Steelers could luck into landing him.
"If the Browns don't take Shedeur Sanders at two, and if the Giants don't take Shedeur Sanders at three, and that is the feel that I'm getting recently, where is Shedeur Sanders going?
"I think the two spots that you look at today, three weeks out, and this is a fluid process, and it changes, but today, I'm looking at the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21, who never, ever would've thought Shedeur would ever slide to them. And he probably still won't, but there was a time where we said Aaron Rodgers won't slide to 23, he was gonna go number one, and he wound up sliding on draft day, all the way to number 23."
Pittsburgh's attention is fully on Aaron Rodgers at the moment, and it would appear as though it'll sign the four-time MVP at some point in the near future, but it has no long-term answer at quarterback.
Sanders isn't without his flaws as a prospect, and trading up in order to take him doesn't make a ton of sense, but the Steelers would be smart to pounce if he's still on the board when they're on the clock at No. 21 overall.
