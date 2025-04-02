Ben Roethlisberger Makes Shocking Endorsement for Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't know if Aaron Rodgers is going to sign, and while they're optimistic he's going to, they are also aware they need backup plan. Bringing in another veteran is on the table and something they assume they'd do, but they have Mason Rudolph, and plenty of confidence in him.
"I think that’s why we acquired him. We like Mason Rudolph, but that’s no secret," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "His experience within our building certainly helps. Not only helps him, but helps us."
Rudolph appears to be the backup plan for the Steelers, and a surprisingly enough, he's getting a glowing endorsement from a former teammate.
Speaking on his 'Footbahlin' Podcast, Ben Roethlisberger said he's got faith in Rudolph if the Steelers start him. And that he's capable of winning games and being a capable quarterback for the black and gold this season.
"Mason [Rudolph] can get the guys the ball," Roethlisberger said. "Mason can throw the ball. That’s never been a question. He can make decisions and get the ball out of his hand. He’s not afraid to take shots down the field, either.
"That’s one of the things I think that, as you’ve watched Mason when he was here and then in Tennessee, he’s not one of these guys that gets nervous and just wants to get the ball out his hands right away. He’ll sit in there, and he’ll throw it down the field. I think that’s what you’ve got to do when you have George Pickens and DK Metcalf. Those are deep down the field type guys."
For those that don't remember, Roethlisberger and Rudolph had a rocky relationship in Pittsburgh. The two clashed early when Rudolph arrived as the assumed successor after Big Ben retired, which the legendary quarterback wasn't a fan of.
Eventually things eased and the two spent several years in the same quarterback room. Now, with Roethlisberger on the outside looking in, he thinks Rudolph could be the guy. He is skeptical about the team's belief, though.
"If you don’t end up getting Aaron, which is what I think you’d want if you’d want to make your offense a wider net offense. If you don’t end up getting him, I think you can stick with Mason and be happy with what you’re gonna get," Roethlisberger said.
"I know that Coach Tomlin came out and said, and I’m sure Omar [Khan] said the same thing, ‘We’re excited with Mason. Mason’s our guy.’ Then why’d you get rid of him in the first place?"
Pittsburgh likely will turn to Rudolph as plan b, and have made that pretty clear with their statements. Will they follow through? We won't know that until the Aaron Rodgers saga ends.
