Steelers Know Aaron Rodgers is Signing?
PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers is the biggest story in the NFL, and the four-time MVP is still deciding, but many around the league believe the Pittsburgh Steelers got him.
Leaving the NFL League Meetings, there's a common theme amongst executives and others high in the league. That theme is that Rodgers is going to end up in Pittsburgh for the 2025 season. That they've "got him." Although, it always comes with the disclaimer that this is Aaron Rodgers, and when you're dealing with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, you just never know what's going to happen.
In the meantime, the Steelers are finally talking about it. They shared their thoughts on the waiting period, Rodgers meeting up with DK Metcalf for a throwing session, and how long their willing to wait.
Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan are staying optimistic that things will work out. Team president Art Rooney II agrees. But there's a clear difference in how long both parties are willing to wait for Rodgers, and maybe Rooney has a message for the 41 year old quarterback on acquiring a sense of urgency.
Meanwhile, everyone is thinking about the next plan for the Steelers. Really, Mason Rudolph is thier go-to this season. If Rodgers decides he's retiring or heading to a different team - like the Minnesota Vikings - Pittsburgh is rolling with Rudolph.
They'll bring in another veteran, and probably a draft pick. It's not this year that they're going after another franchise passer, though. Those plans are becoming clear. This team wants their next Ben Roethlisberger, but they're willing to wait to get him.
Next year? That's a much better expectation for what the Steelers are looking at in terms of finding someone in the first round. And they might be ready to go all-in to find them.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!