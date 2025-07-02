Jalen Ramsey Hints at Steelers Jersey Number
PITTSBURGH -- Jalen Ramsey seems to have his number with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following a trade with the Miami Dolphins, bringing Ramsey to Pittsburgh in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, the All-Pro cornerback is set to rock his same number, making a change with punter Cameron Johnston.
Ramsey hinted that he will wear No. 5 with the Steelers after the deal was made. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ramsey shared a hat with a smiley face on it and a picture of a Steelers jersey with his last name and the No. 5 printed on it.
The No. 5 was formerly worn by punter Cameron Johnston, who signed with the Steelers last offseason. Johnston suffered a season-ending leg injury last season but returned this summer looking to retain his role as the specialist. Pittsburgh is holding a competition between Johnston and Corliss Waitman, who replaced him last year.
Before the competition kicks off, Johnston will have a new number, and everyone will wonder if he got a nice paycheck from Ramsey to make the switch.
Ramsey wore No. 5 with the Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams. He becomes just the third member of the Steelers defense to wear a single-digit number on the active roster since the NFL loosened their rules on what positions can wear certain numbers. He joins Melvin Ingram, who wore No. 8 and Patrick Queen who still wears No. 6.
Former Steelers such as Josh Dobbs, Terry Hanratty and Brad Gronkowski all wore the No. 5 during their time in Pittsburgh. Ramsey has an opportunity to become one of the best to wear it in the black and gold, but only time will tell if that becomes a reality.
