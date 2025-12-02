Steelers Might Do Mike Tomlin a Favor By Firing Him

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in Mike Tomlin's nearly two-decade-long run with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his ironclad status as head coach is under fire. The longest-tenured coach in the NFL is beloved around the league, but for the first time in 18 years, the fanbase has soured. Following a terrible 23-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills, there have been multiple calls outside the organization to fire Tomlin.

If that's the case, the Steelers would be doing Tomlin a favor. At least, that's what a former NFL head coach believes. Rex Ryan, former coach of the New York Jets and currently an ESPN analyst, shared his thoughts on the drama in Pittsburgh on a recent episode of Get Up. Ryan chided the Steelers organization, saying that if they let Tomlin go, he'd be with another team immediately.

"Do Mike Tomlin a favor and fire him," Ryan stated. "He would get a job anywhere else in the league in two seconds."

Leader of Men

The sentiment from Ryan is the same one shared around the NFL on Tomlin. He's a player's coach. that is respected around the league. Players come to Pittsburgh specifically because of the reputation Tomlin carries. Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey were two of the most recent examples of veterans choosing Pittsburgh because of their desire to play for Tomlin.

Ryan keyed in on that in his explanation of why Tomlin would become the top target on the coaching market if he were to become available.

"Here's what I know about Mike Tomlin, he's a leader," Ryan explained. "He's an absolute leader. Look, he's not getting older. In my opinion, his message is still current. I just think the roster (is the problem)."

Roster Flaws Continue to Haunt Steelers

What Ryan also touches on in his comments is what has been said for months. The roster construction, while being labeled as an all-in effort to acquire a Super Bowl, was merely patchwork and temporary. The results are self-evident, as their $170 million defense is among the worst in the NFL, and their offense hasn't exceeded 165 passing yards in three weeks.

Where Does Tomlin Want to Go?

If Ryan's view is right, there should be a number of organizations lining up for Tomlin's services. The question then, is does Tomlin want to go to any of these franchises?

Any previous questions or rumors about Tomlin's departure have been swiftly denied and even laughed at. But maybe now, as another season falls apart in Pittsburgh, Tomlin is re-thinking that decision. There's five games left in the 2025 season, but there's a real chance, maybe for the first time, that these are the final five games of the Mike Tomlin Era.

