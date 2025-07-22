J.J. Watt Sends Steelers Message About T.J.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers inked superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt to a $123 million contract extension, keeping the former Defensive Player of the Year in Pittsburgh for the next four years.
After some intense negotiations that came with plenty of worry about if things would work out, Watt remains a Steeler. Now, he'll return to the field, heading to Saint Vincent College for training camp with the rest of his teammates.
Watt wasn't present during Organized Team Activities and minicamp, but his brother J.J. Watt made it known he's been staying in great shape.
"He is in a great spot," J.J. said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "I know he feels extremely good. He has been training his butt off. He’s really excited about camp. He’s looking forward to being back with the boys. It’s going to be great."
Watt is coming off his second-worst season since being a rookie, finishing with 11.5 sacks in 2024. He acknowledged at the end of the year that he needed to adjust and be able to play both sides of the line if he wasn't going to get schemed out of games. A move that could jump start a huge season for Watt.
The Steelers are set to begin training camp with eyes on Watt, but head coach Mike Tomlin has made it known many times that younger guys are where the attention needs to be. While the excitement of Watt will be high, names like Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig will likely get a lot of reps with the first team.
Pittsburgh is fired up about having Watt back this season, and Watt feels good as well. And if he's been training for a massive year, the expectations should be high for the black and gold's star defender.
