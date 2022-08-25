Skip to main content

Kevin Dotson is Ready to Start Again for Steelers

Steelers guard Kevin Dotson said his ankle feels strong and he feels confident in his shot at winning the starting job.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck between two guards, Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green. They are both battling to start Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and it seems like one player has gained an edge as time winds down on the preseason. 

Days ahead of the Steelers' preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, Dotson was taking first team reps ahead of Green, but said that he isn't taking that as a sure sign that he'll start. Dotson added that he has not yet been told which group he will play with against Detroit. 

"I'm not going to say anything until the first [regular] season game," Dotson said. "If it happens, it happens and I'll be happy if it does."

Dotson has faith in his work, which gives him the confidence that he's done enough to earn the starting gig. Despite a rough outing for he and the entire unit last weekend against the  Jacksonville Jaguars, Dotson is optimistic that his full body of work will vault him into the first team. 

"I'm ready," Dotson said. "I feel like I've done pretty good. Could be better. I'm always improving, but I feel pretty good."

Ankle injuries have hampered Dotson for his whole career and this year has been no different. He was sidelined earlier in camp with a hurt ankle but is back now and said his treatment regimen will be enough to keep him on the field. 

"I think so," Dotson said. "I believe I'm doing stuff now to prevent it [from happening again] and get it better. ... Injuries are a part of the game. ... Nobody's going to feel sorry for you. Nobody cares. It's next man up so I just got to do what I got to do to stay that man."

