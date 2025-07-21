Lainey Wilson, Former Steelers QB Address Wild Marriage Rumors
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges made headlines several months ago for proposing to his now fiancée, Lainey Wilson. But recently, there have been swirling rumors about the couple, and they needed to take to social media to put an end to them.
In a quickly-growing AI world, the two had fans taking over the internet with a video of the couple saying "I do." The only problem was that it wasn't a real video, and was created by artificial intelligence.
The two quickly made sure to shut down the rumors, jumping on Hodges' TikTok and sending out a video to declare the video fake.
"What are you going to tell AI?," Wilson said in the background.
"If you going to put out stuff about us, at least make us look good," Hodges replied, with Wilson laughing in the background. "We look like (expletive)."
The video is titled, "Attention to those making AI photos of me and Lainey … Sincerely, The couple who hasn’t had a wedding yet."
It looks like everyone will have to wait for the couple to tie the knot at their own wedding, and not one created on the internet, taking the next step in their relationship that reportedly started in 2021.
Hodges signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, making several starts after the team lost Ben Roethlisberger to an elbow injury. He signed with the Rams the following season, and then joined the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa Redblacks that same year. He hung up his cleats for the final time after the 2021 season.
His NFL career finished with 1,063 passing yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.
