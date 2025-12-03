Patrick Queen Fires Back at Steelers Super Bowl Champion

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sought to address their defensive issues from two seasons ago by adding an infusion of talent last year.

One of the players that the team added was linebacker Patrick Queen, who left the division rival Baltimore Ravens to join the Steelers ahead of last season. Queen was named a Pro Bowler for the 2024 season after moving over and succeeding in his new role.

2025's Defensive Inconsistencies

In recent weeks, Queen's production has faltered, and there has been inconsistencies in the defensive play of the Steelers that can be partially attributed to Queen. Former Pittsburgh Steeler Trai Essex took to X to express his thoughts on Queen, saying that he believed his time should be up with the Steelers.

He’s hurt, but I’m over the Patrick Queen experiment. Simply put, he’s not a Steelers LB. He’s not Farrior. He’s not Timmons. He’s not Shazier. He doesn’t play with that disposition. We missed on that signing. And for our main rival to let him leave, shoulda been a sign. — Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) November 30, 2025

“He’s hurt, but I’m over the Patrick Queen experiment,” Essex wrote. “Simply put, he’s not a Steelers LB. He’s not (James) Farrior. He’s not (Lawrence) Timmons. He’s not (Ryan) Shazier. He doesn’t play with that disposition. We missed on that signing. And for our main rival to let him leave, shoulda been a sign.”

Then, following that, Queen took to X to respond to him. Queen quote posted Essex, taking exception to his comments and attacking Essex's experience as an NFL player.

“Never was a pro bowler or all pro but get on here yappin . Got carried your whole career back n forth from the bench stfu,” Queen said.

Never was a pro bowler or all pro but get on here yappin . Got carried your whole career back n forth from the bench stfu! — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) December 1, 2025

An Essex and Queen Comparison

Essex spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing in 77 games and starting in 28. Essex mostly played as a swing tackle, being available to play across the line and filling in where needed.

Queen, on the other hand, has occupied a starting role more often. In his career, Queen has appeared in 96 games and has started every single appearance. It is also much easier to quantify his stats, as he plays on the defensive side of the football, while Essex played on the offensive line. With fewer offensive line statistics, Essex's stats are not going to look as good compared to Queen's so it is going to be a tough comparison overall.

December 19, 2011; San Francisco, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is helped up by tackle Trai Essex (79) and offensive guard Ramon Foster (73) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Queen is more than likely going to play longer than Essex's 7 year NFL career, but showed a lack of maturity when engaging in conversation online with Essex. A tough decision will occur soon, as the Steelers will decide whether or not to retain the linebacker moving forward.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers