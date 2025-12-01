Steelers Fans Chant 'Fire Tomlin' During Game

PITTSBURGH -- The frustration continued for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they welcomed the Buffalo Bills for a critical matchup in Week 13. After entering halftime with a slight lead over the Bills, the entire contest fell off the rails, and the anger toward head coach Mike Tomlin heightened.

In the matter of a few minutes, the Steelers went from having a 7-3 lead to losing 23-7. As the game reached the final quarter, their comeback attempts failed, and the crowd at Acrisure Stadium reached a new level. As the offense reached the red zone but failed to convert any points, the crowd started to chant "Fire Tomlin!"

Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein shared a clip of the chant breaking out via social media. The reaction from the fanbase has been speculated to occur as the Steelers have struggled yet again in 2025.

Reaching a Boiling Point

The Steelers have been in a difficult place for the last few seasons. They haven't won a playoff game in eight seasons, and the way things are looking, they won't win one in 2026. It's a frustration that's reached a boiling point in the fanbase and organization. Tomlin himself acknowledged the issues following their most recent playoff loss.

"I certainly understand the frustrations, and probably more importantly than that, I share it. Because that's how I'm wired," he said following their 2025 postseason loss to the Bills. "I'm not a big-time comfort seeker, and particularly in circumstances such as this, I don't view myself as a comfort provider because words are hollow. It's about what we do and less about what we say."

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) reacts to down judge Danny Short (113) against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Will Tomlin be Fired?

The Steelers might be planning to move on from Tomlin after the season, and as the team drops another game, that possibility increases. Team insider Gerry Dulac previously reported that team owner Art Rooney II is growing increasingly exasperated with Tomlin's failures, and this loss could be another mark against him.

There are two factors complicating the matter, however. The first is that Tomlin is under contract through the 2027 season, and the organization might be unwilling to part ways before then.

The second factor is that ownership's view of Tomlin might not have shifted as drastically as the fanbase's opinion has. While many have soured on the head coach, the Steelers' ownership might value how they've never had a losing season under Tomlin and the consistency that he brings over the unknown risk of a new coach.

The answer is unclear, but the organization is reaching a new rock-bottom. In reaction, the fanbase has officially made their feelings known and the franchise now has to decide what their next move is.

