Najee Harris Credits Steelers for Molding Him Into Captain

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris didn't come into this year expecting to be named a captain. In fact, if you had asked him during his rookie season if he could envision himself in that role, he would have said he wasn't going to be ready for that role.

But Harris, voted a captain for the first time in just his second year as a professional football player this week, feels like a different man this time around. He's older, sure, but it's not just age and maturity that makes him confident he can shoulder that burden - it's a shift in attitude and approach that he feels really prepared him to lead the Steelers into 2022.

Harris didn't grow into that type of man and professional on his own. Long before he was one of the most productive backs in the NFL, he was bulldozing high school and college defenders but still felt like he didn't quite belong as a captain. He was a playmaker and that's all he felt he needed to be.

"There are a lot of times when I'm just honed in on making plays for the team," Harris said. "People, schools I've been at have tried to put me in that position to be a captain but I kind of shy away from it."

He credits his more open attitude toward a leadership role to the help of really the entire Steelers organization. They called for greater focus from their star tailback, who said he rose to the occasion. He is showing up earlier, taking more diligent notes and trying to exemplify the qualities of a captain on and off the field.

"I just wasn't ready to take on that responsibility," Harris said. "Say there was a meeting starting at 8:50, I might have come in at 8:49. Just being there earlier, always bringing notebooks, always writing stuff down. I got really challenged this year on that type of stuff ... and I ran with it."

It was a wholistic effort from Steelers personnel. From his teammates to coaches to support staff, they all certainly expected second-year Najee to be a better player but saw more in

"I've only been here for a year ... but the guys here, the coaches, the staff, everybody here, they taught me about becoming more of a man and how to carry myself in the little time I've been here," Harris said.

But even after his teammates have granted him the title of captain, Harris sought advice on how to function in the role. Head coach Mike Tomlin's advice was simple and, according to Harris, easy to follow.

"He said just be yourself, ... because being yourself is good enough and you know, along the way all the other stuff will come with it," Harris said. "As of now, just be yourself. That's just what I'm doing."

